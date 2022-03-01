Left Menu

France to provide Ukraine with USD 111 million financial, humanitarian aid

March 1 (ANI)

ANI | Paris | Updated: 01-03-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 20:23 IST
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • France

March 1 (ANI): Amid ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine, France on Tuesday announced to provide Ukraine with USD 111 million financial and humanitarian aid. The French Foreign Ministry said that France has allocated a further 100 million euros (USD 111 million) worth of financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

"Faced with the humanitarian situation in Ukraine caused by Russia's invasion of the country and in response to the request of the Ukrainian authorities, France has decided to mobilize a financial package of 100 million euros to provide a response for the population affected by the conflict," read the French Foreign Ministry statement. "In addition to financial support to NGOs and multilateral organizations, our assistance takes the form of emergency humanitarian aid."

A further eight tonnes worth of aid left France on Tuesday for Ukraine, with the statement adding that "other humanitarian aid operations for Ukraine are under consideration." France will also provide aid to Ukrainian refugees in Poland, the statement added.

France has already sent 33 tons of emergency aid, which includes tents, blankets and sleeping bags, to Ukraine via Poland. They were delivered to the Ukrainian authorities on Monday, according to the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

