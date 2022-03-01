Left Menu

Enemy is on the outskirts, says Kyiv Mayor

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Tuesday said that Russians are on the outskirts of the capital city on the sixth day of the fight between Ukraine and Russia.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 01-03-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 21:21 IST
Enemy is on the outskirts, says Kyiv Mayor
A car loaded with antitank obstacles is parked near an installation in central Kyiv. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Tuesday said that Russians are on the outskirts of the capital city on the sixth day of the fight between Ukraine and Russia. In a video message, Klitschko said, "The enemy is on the outskirts of the capital," adding that the Ukrainian military is "preparing to defend Kyiv."

"Our armed forces, Territorial Defense Forces, are fighting heroically for our land," Klitschko said. "Fortifications and checkpoints have been built at the entrances to the city. I ask everyone to keep calm. Do not go outside unnecessarily and stay in shelters in case of alarm," he added.

A massive 40-mile-long Russian military convoy -- made up of armoured vehicles, tanks, towed artillery and other logistical vehicles -- has reached the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, according to satellite images from Maxar Technologies, reported CNN. In an earlier video message, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said defending Kyiv is the government's "key priority."

"Kyiv is special. If we protect Kyiv, we will protect the state. This is the heart of our country, and it must keep beating," Zelenskyy said. Echoing the president's remarks, Klitschko said that Russian Forces want to "take the heart of our country."

"We will fight and we will not give Kyiv up," he asserted. (ANI)

