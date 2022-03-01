Left Menu

Blinken condemns Russia for killing civilians in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday (local time) condemned Russia for killing civilians in Ukraine.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 01-03-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 21:30 IST
Blinken condemns Russia for killing civilians in Ukraine
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday (local time) condemned Russia for killing civilians in Ukraine. He informed the United Nations Human Rights Council that Russian strikes "are hitting schools, hospitals and residential buildings."

"They are destroying critical infrastructure, which provides millions of people across Ukraine with drinking water, gas to keep them from freezing to death, and electricity. Civilian buses, cars, and even ambulances have been shelled. Russia is doing it every day - across Ukraine," Blinken added. The remarks by the top US diplomat come after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of war crimes for bombing the city of Kharkiv.

Over the past two days, Russian attacks have hit civilians, suggesting a shift towards a far-less restrained bombing campaign. Earlier Russian attacks were more focused on military targets. Zelenskyy also made an impassioned plea Tuesday for European leaders to "prove" their solidarity with his country.

"We are fighting for our life," he said in a speech to the European Union Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022