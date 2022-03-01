Blinken condemns Russia for killing civilians in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday (local time) condemned Russia for killing civilians in Ukraine. He informed the United Nations Human Rights Council that Russian strikes "are hitting schools, hospitals and residential buildings."

"They are destroying critical infrastructure, which provides millions of people across Ukraine with drinking water, gas to keep them from freezing to death, and electricity. Civilian buses, cars, and even ambulances have been shelled. Russia is doing it every day - across Ukraine," Blinken added. The remarks by the top US diplomat come after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of war crimes for bombing the city of Kharkiv.

Over the past two days, Russian attacks have hit civilians, suggesting a shift towards a far-less restrained bombing campaign. Earlier Russian attacks were more focused on military targets. Zelenskyy also made an impassioned plea Tuesday for European leaders to "prove" their solidarity with his country.

"We are fighting for our life," he said in a speech to the European Union Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)