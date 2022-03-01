Left Menu

Russia says 'real danger' of Ukraine acquiring nuclear weapons required response

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday said that the "real danger" of Ukraine acquiring nuclear weapons required a response from Moscow, The Hill reported citing UK media.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 01-03-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 21:39 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday said that the "real danger" of Ukraine acquiring nuclear weapons required a response from Moscow, The Hill reported citing UK media. "Today, the dangers that (Ukrainian President) Zelenskyy's regime poses for neighbouring countries and international security in general, have increased substantially after the authorities set up in Kyiv have embarked upon dangerous games related to plans to acquire their own nuclear weapons," Lavrov said while speaking at a meeting in Geneva, according to the media outlet.

"Ukraine still has Soviet nuclear technologies and the means of delivery of such weapons. We cannot fail to respond to this real danger," Lavrov who was quoted by the UK media added, The Hill reported. Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister said that Moscow is always open to an equal dialogue on any issues and stands ready to find a fair balance of interests.

"Russia is always open to an equal, mutually respectful discussion on any issue, ready to find a fair balance of interests," Lavrov said at the 49th session of the UN Human Rights Council. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

