Germany, Luxembourg extend support to Ukraine, asks Putin to 'stop all combat operations'

In a show of support against Russian military operation in Ukraine, Germany and Luxembourg extended their support to the people of the war-ridden country.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 01-03-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 22:14 IST
Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. . Image Credit: ANI
In a show of support against Russian military operation in Ukraine, Germany and Luxembourg extended their support to the people of the war-ridden country. In a joint conference in Berlin on Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to "immediately stop all combat operations, withdraw all Russian troops and return to dialogue."

"The bloodshed has to come to an end. Vladimir Putin is offending the Ukrainian people," Scholz added. "These will be very dramatic times. The pictures with the many dead and injured, the destroyed buildings and infrastructure that we have had to bemoan are only a beginning of what is likely to come."

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel echoed similar sentiments, he said, "It is our damned duty to stand for the Ukrainian people." "You are not forgotten. You are not alone," Bettel added. "We must continue our diplomatic efforts. We must achieve a ceasefire, and without talks, this will not be possible."

This is the sixth day of conflict and the fighting has accelerated in the capital city Kyiv as well as in the second largest city Kharkiv which is also under attack. (ANI)

