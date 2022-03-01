Left Menu

Sweden announces additional 500 million SEK in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Sweden on Tuesday announced an additional 500 million SEK in humanitarian support to Ukraine bringing the total contribution to Ukraine to 1 billion SEK in humanitarian aid.

Sweden announces additional 500 million SEK in humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Sweden on Tuesday announced an additional 500 million SEK in humanitarian support to Ukraine bringing the total contribution to Ukraine to 1 billion SEK in humanitarian aid. Talking to Twitter, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Ann Linde, said, "Sweden announces another 500 million SEK (47 million euro) in humanitarian support to #Ukraine. This is on top of the 120 million SEK last week. In total, Sweden has contributed over 1 billion SEK in humanitarian aid and 2,3 billion SEK in reform support to Ukraine since 2014."

Sweden also proposed several new EU measures in light of the ongoing crisis, targeting Russian leadership and oligarchs. "Sweden proposes several new EU measures in light of the ongoing Russian invasion, targeting Russian leadership and oligarchs, and strengthening support to #Ukraine. The sale of "golden passports" in the EU must stop now," it added.

Furthermore, Ann Linde also virtually met with Nordic-Baltic Foreign Ministers and discussed ways to increase support for Ukraine. "Meeting today with #NB8 Nordic-Baltic FM colleagues. Strong support for #Ukraine and its people. Discussions on how to increase support. Briefed about Swedish proposals. Russia's war in Ukraine calls for extraordinary actions," added Linde in her tweet. (ANI)

