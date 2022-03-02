Left Menu

Biden announces closing of US airspace for Russian flights

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, announced the suspension of flights from Russia in the US airspace during his State of the Union address.

US President Joe Biden addressing the US Congress. Image Credit: ANI
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, announced the suspension of flights from Russia in the US airspace during his State of the Union address. "We will join our allies in closing off American airspace to all Russian flights, further isolating Russia and adding additional squeeze on their economy," Biden said.

"He has no idea what's coming," the US President told Congress. The move comes after several European countries including the UK, France, Italy, Spain and Canada closed their airspaces for Russian flights following Russian President Vladimir Putin's declaration of the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics and launching of "special military operations" in Ukraine.

Biden also announced that the US along with its partners is working on imposing tougher sanctions on Russia, targetting its banks, financial institutions and key individuals. Earlier on Monday, Russia banned flights for airlines from 36 countries in a retaliatory move against the European Union (EU) airspace ban. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

