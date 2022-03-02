US restarts direct access program for Iraqi refugees

The US Department of State is restarting the Direct Access Program for US-affiliated Iraqis, a part of the US refugee program that gives Iraqis who have supported the US government an avenue for protection and resettlement in the country. As per a press statement released by the US state department, US Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) Direct Access Program for U.S.-Affiliated Iraqis (Iraqi P-2 Program) has been restarted, which will include Iraqis who have served alongside US service members.

"The United States is committed to ensuring those who sacrificed their own safety for our collective interests have an opportunity to seek refuge in the United States," said the statement. "After an extensive review, we have resumed case processing for a select number of Iraqi P-2 cases that had been previously suspended during our review of the program. In coordination with the Department of Homeland Security, we will continue to review and process all other existing Iraqi P-2 cases that can move forward as well as accept new applications to the program," it added.

The statement further said that all refugees, considered for this program, have to undergo the highest level of security screening and vetting, including extensive interviews and the vetting of biographic and biometric information. "Only after an applicant has cleared all security vetting can they be deemed eligible for admission to the United States. In the admission of refugees to the United States, the safety and security of the American people is our highest priority," said the statement. (ANI)

