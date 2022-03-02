China's pro-Russia approach a thorn in side for its traders, stranded citizens

China's refusal to condemn Russia's military operation in Ukraine is not only affecting the evacuation of its citizens from the war-hit country but has also become a cause of worry for its traders who are concerned regarding the conflict's potential impact on certain aspects of the China-Europe freight train and shipping routes by sea and air, said a media report. China, though refusing to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has said that it supports a diplomatic dialogue and negotiations for the peaceful settlement of the Ukraine crisis. However, it is worried that refraining from taking a side will come back to haunt it in case Russia takes a hardline approach in talks with Ukraine, reported The Hong Kong Post.

China's statement that the legitimate security concerns of all countries should be respected points how it has subtly blamed the western powers, especially the US and NATO, for the Ukraine crisis. However, this has affected thousands of Chinese students in Ukraine as the Ukrainian authorities refuse to cooperate with a country that apparently has a pro-Russia approach.

Notably, after Ukraine closed its airspace, the Chinese ambassador in Kyiv said evacuees must wait until it is safe for them to go, cautioning them not to antagonise local residents or take videos out of curiosity in Ukraine, reported the media outlet. Videos on Chinese social media platforms shows students "hiding in air-raid shelters and police closing off roads to the airport".

Besides the safety of these stranded Chines nationals, the invasion is beginning to impact China on the trade and commerce front as its traders have warned their government about the conflict's potential impact on certain aspects of the China-Europe freight train and shipping routes by sea and air, reported the publication. "While the actual impact remains unclear given the fast-changing developments, some Chinese and international traders have cancelled or diverted certain trading channels and routes to fend off possible disruptions," the media outlet quoted The Global Times.

President of Shanghai EPU Supply Chain Management Co, Tommy Tan said: "What is worrying the traders most is some European clients have expressed deep concerns over the possible impact from the escalating tensions and have started cancelling orders delivered by China-Europe freight trains, with small and medium-sized traders bearing the brunt". Notably, Chinese President Xi Jinping on February 4 signed a major strategic agreement with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, securing the economic and diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Moreover, Chinese social media, filled with pro-Russian sentiments, clearly demonstrates Beijing's pro-Kremlin attitude. Also, prior to Russia's military operations in Ukraine, Chinese state media accidentally published guidelines on how to handle the Russia-Ukraine conflict: to support Moscow and expurgate content presenting Russia in a negative light. (ANI)

