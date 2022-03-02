Left Menu

Pakistan logs 765 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths in past 24 hours

Pakistan reported 765 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 02-03-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 13:04 IST
Pakistan logs 765 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths in past 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan reported 765 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday. With this, the total tally of infections in Pakistan has increased to 1,510,986, including 35,523 active cases, Xinhua reported citing NCOC.

Of the active cases, 981 patients are in critical condition. A total of 34,296 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours of which a positivity rate of 2.23 per cent is reported.

As many as 22 more succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, thus increasing the death toll to 30,218. Pakistan's southern Sindh province continues to be the most affected region with 568,635 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 501,758 cases so far, according to Xinhua. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022