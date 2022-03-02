Left Menu

UK ambassador summoned to Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry after UK lawmaker calls for sanction

Ambassador of the United Kingdom in Nur-Sultan Kathy Leach has been summoned to the Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry for clarification of the statement made by UK lawmaker Margaret Hodge, calling on sanctions against Kazakhstan amid rising tensions over Ukraine, Kazakhstan First Deputy Foreign Minister Shakhrat Nuryshev said on Wednesday.

"The UK ambassador to Kazakhstan has been invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide an explanation of what this is about. We are awaiting her comments," Nuryshev said on the margins of Mazhilis, the Lower House of the Parliament.

On Monday, Hodge appealed to UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss urging to impose sanctions against "other jurisdictions, like Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, that support Putin and his endeavours," against the backdrop of rising sanctions pressure on Russia for its actions in Ukraine. Truss, in response, pledged to look into the issue. (ANI/Sputnik)

