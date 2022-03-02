India at UNHRC underlines inclusive democracy, independent judiciary, protection of human rights

India during the 49th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on Tuesday underlined its commitment to inclusive democracy, an independent judiciary, promotion and protection of human rights and resolute against terrorism. Indian diplomat and Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Reenat Sandhu, while delivering her remarks at the UNHRC spoke on equality and social justice saying, "We have adopted the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' that is "working together for inclusive development for all while securing the trust and contribution of all" for providing inclusive and participatory governance and development."

"Do not behave with any other person in a manner which you consider is inimical to you," she added emphasizing that enjoyment of human rights also entails for us certain duties as human beings. She stressed that human rights have naturally been accepted as one of the core values of our society. She said that India, a democracy is a source of inspiration for billions around the world. "Our Constitution has enshrined basic human rights as Fundamental rights, guaranteeing civil and political rights, stipulating provisions for the progressive realization of economic, social and cultural rights," she said.

Independent judiciary enables citizens to enjoy their fundamental rights and have their grievances redressed. "India's active engagement with the global human rights agenda dates back to the early days of the Commission on Human Rights and drafting of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other human rights treaties," she added.

Touching upon the re-election of India in the Human Rights Council for another three-year term for 2022-24, she assured that India is committed to bringing in pluralistic, moderate and balanced perspectives, to bridge multiple divides in human rights discourse and action, within the Human Rights Council and beyond. She reiterated the importance of international human rights and emphasized that even after the adoption of the Universal Declaration on Human rights, 73 years ago, the discourse remains contentious and divided.

Sandhu encouraged the use of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of the Human Rights Council as an effective instrument for the promotion and protection of human rights. Furthermore, she said that the international community must take resolute action against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, to prevent and stop violation of human rights and fundamental freedoms of innocent victims of terrorism. Moreover, she talked of India's vision of 'One Earth, One Health', and our commitment to the welfare of the entire humanity, saying that India has contributed to global action against the Covid pandemic by providing necessary medicines and vaccines to more than 150 countries.

"We have ourselves administered more than 1.7 billion doses of vaccines in just over a year. More than 90 per cent of our adult citizens have received the first dose of the vaccine, whereas more than 70 per cent have been administered both doses," she added. (ANI)

