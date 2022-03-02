Left Menu

Social media accounts of Embassy of Pakistan in Algeria hacked

Various social media accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Algeria have been hacked following which the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs alerted the people that messages being posted from the accounts are not from the embassy.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 02-03-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 16:17 IST
Social media accounts of Embassy of Pakistan in Algeria hacked
A worker inside Pakistan's embassy in Washington looks out a window. (Image credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Various social media accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Algeria have been hacked following which the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs alerted the people that messages being posted from the accounts are not from the embassy. The information on the hacking was given by the spokesperson on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter the spokesperson, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, said, "The Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Algeria have been hacked," adding "All messages being posted through these accounts are not from Pakistan Embassy in Algeria," reported ARY News.

This is not the first time that accounts of embassies of Pakistan have been hacked. A similar incident occurred in December, 2021 when the social media account of Pakistan Embassy in Argentina was hacked. The hackers in that incident targeted the Instagram account of the embassy. Taking to Twitter, the Spokesperson of the foreign office alerted, "The Instagram account of the Embassy of Pakistan in Argentina has been hacked and has been reported to Instagram."

He added, "Please note that all messages being passed through this account are not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Argentina," reported the news channel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022