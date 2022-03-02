Social media accounts of Embassy of Pakistan in Algeria hacked

Various social media accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Algeria have been hacked following which the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs alerted the people that messages being posted from the accounts are not from the embassy. The information on the hacking was given by the spokesperson on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter the spokesperson, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, said, "The Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Algeria have been hacked," adding "All messages being posted through these accounts are not from Pakistan Embassy in Algeria," reported ARY News.

This is not the first time that accounts of embassies of Pakistan have been hacked. A similar incident occurred in December, 2021 when the social media account of Pakistan Embassy in Argentina was hacked. The hackers in that incident targeted the Instagram account of the embassy. Taking to Twitter, the Spokesperson of the foreign office alerted, "The Instagram account of the Embassy of Pakistan in Argentina has been hacked and has been reported to Instagram."

He added, "Please note that all messages being passed through this account are not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Argentina," reported the news channel. (ANI)

