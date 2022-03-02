Left Menu

Russian missile strike hit buildings in Ukraine's city Zhytomyr, rescue efforts underway

Russian missile struck a residential building in Zhytomyr located in the north of the western half of Ukraine on Wednesday.

ANI | Zhytomyr | Updated: 02-03-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 16:31 IST
Flattened homes in Zhytomyr after Russian airstrike. (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian missile struck a residential building in Zhytomyr located in the north of the western half of Ukraine on Wednesday. As per the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the airstrikes resulted in piles of debris, flattened homes and buildings.

Rescue operation is underway after a Russian missile hit a residential area, informed the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. The video shows demolished homes and rescue workers who are searching for alive persons by digging through the debris.

The fire department is also engaged in the rescue operation who are also seen spraying water to douse the flames. Meanwhile, since Tuesday the Russians have intensified the shellings. Eight people have died and 35 injured in a rocket attack on a housing block in the second-largest city of Kharkiv in Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian authorities, more than 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed by a rocket attack and dozens of civilians have died in the shelling. (ANI)

