Left Menu

EU to impose new sanctions on Belarus: French Presidency of EU Council

The permanent representatives of EU countries have agreed on new sanctions against Belarus, including the economic ones, the French Presidency of the Council of EU States said on Wednesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 02-03-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 17:09 IST
EU to impose new sanctions on Belarus: French Presidency of EU Council
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], March 2 (ANI/Sputnik): The permanent representatives of EU countries have agreed on new sanctions against Belarus, including the economic ones, the French Presidency of the Council of EU States said on Wednesday.

"COREPER II just approved new sanctions against Belarusian officials and military involved in the Russian aggression against Ukraine, Certain sectors of the Belarusian economy, in particular, the wood, steel and potash sectors," the presidency tweeted. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022