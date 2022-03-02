Left Menu

Ukraine crisis: Mariupol Mayor says heavy shelling in southern part of city leaves dozens injured

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko on Wednesday said that heavy shelling in the southern part of the city has left dozens injured.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 02-03-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 18:08 IST
Ukraine crisis: Mariupol Mayor says heavy shelling in southern part of city leaves dozens injured
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko on Wednesday said that heavy shelling in the southern part of the city has left dozens injured. Residents reported heavy shelling overnight, but Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said Ukrainian authorities were able to restore some mobile communications despite working as the city was being shelled and shot at, reported CNN.

"Today there are 128 people in our hospitals. Our doctors don't even go home anymore. They are fighting for the lives of Mariupol residents," he said. Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said early Wednesday that the number of wounded civilians "is growing every day."

Fierce fighting is continuing around Mariupol, as Russian and Russian-backed separatist forces have surrounded the southern Ukrainian city of about 400,000 people on three sides. Russian forces are hoping to take Mariupol to complete a land corridor that would link Crimea with southern Russia, reported CNN. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022