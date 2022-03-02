Left Menu

Taliban will not tolerate any independent media who expose their atrocities: Experts

Experts say that Taliban will not tolerate any independent media outlets that expose their atrocities and reveal the truth to the Afghans and the world.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 02-03-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 18:24 IST
Taliban will not tolerate any independent media who expose their atrocities: Experts
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Experts say that Taliban will not tolerate any independent media outlets that expose their atrocities and reveal the truth to the Afghans and the world. Experts added that the Taliban had manipulated the media in Afghanistan and would not allow the publication of facts.

In the latest incident, Taliban has removed the logo of Zawia News, a digital media space to empower Afghans, from the Kabul-Jalalabad highway. The information was shared by the media space on its Twitter handle.

Taking to Twitter, the media outlet said, "The Taliban have removed the Zawia Media logo on the Kabul-Jalalabad highway. Media experts say the Taliban will not tolerate any independent media outlets that expose their atrocities and the truth. They added that the Taliban had manipulated the media in Afghanistan and would not allow the publication of facts." In a recent controversy, the Taliban, as part of its home search operations have detained several civilians close to the former security forces in recent days in Daykundi province and are asking for weapons.

According to sources of Reporterly, Afghanistan's online portal, these people are detained and tortured in prison after a search of their homes. Taliban is using force and witnesses say that it is looking for weapons, military vehicles, equipment and former government officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022