Communication with Ukrainian side at talks with Moscow lost: Belarusian political expert

There has been no communication with the Ukrainian delegation to the talks with Russia since March 1, Belarusian political expert Yury Voskresensky, who is close to the talks' co-organizers, said on Wednesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 02-03-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 18:32 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], March 2 (ANI/Sputnik): There has been no communication with the Ukrainian delegation to the talks with Russia since March 1, Belarusian political expert Yury Voskresensky, who is close to the talks' co-organizers, said on Wednesday. "With almost the entire composition of the Ukrainian delegation, there is no connection ... The phones are turned off, either they are in the bunker, or their phone is dead. either the mobile connection went down, or they deliberately turned off," Voskresensky told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The organizers of the negotiations between Moscow and Kiev in Belarus cannot predict when the meeting will begin, he added. Commenting on the first round held on Monday, the expert noted that the Ukrainian side did not voice any of its conditions at the talks. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

