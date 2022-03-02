Several media outlets shut down due to economic problems post-Taliban takeover

Several media outlets have been shut down due to economic problems post the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Payk Media, an Afghanistan based media outlet, reported that a private radio station called Khyber Innovation, in Laghman province has been shut down due to economic problems.

It further added that since the beginning of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan dozens of audio and video media outlets have been shut down due to economic problems. Notably, the Taliban led a major offensive in Afghanistan during the withdrawal of US troops from the country and took over power in August 2021, establishing an interim government.

Since then, the country has been battered by deepening economic, humanitarian and security crises. A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban have plunged the country, already suffering from high poverty levels, into a full-blown economic crisis. (ANI)

