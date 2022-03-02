Left Menu

Several media outlets shut down due to economic problems post-Taliban takeover

Several media outlets have been shut down due to economic problems post the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 02-03-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 18:47 IST
Several media outlets shut down due to economic problems post-Taliban takeover
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Several media outlets have been shut down due to economic problems post the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Payk Media, an Afghanistan based media outlet, reported that a private radio station called Khyber Innovation, in Laghman province has been shut down due to economic problems.

It further added that since the beginning of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan dozens of audio and video media outlets have been shut down due to economic problems. Notably, the Taliban led a major offensive in Afghanistan during the withdrawal of US troops from the country and took over power in August 2021, establishing an interim government.

Since then, the country has been battered by deepening economic, humanitarian and security crises. A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban have plunged the country, already suffering from high poverty levels, into a full-blown economic crisis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022