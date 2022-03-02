Left Menu

Ukraine Russia conflict: Kyiv launches information platform for foreign audience about country's ongoing situation

Ukraine has launched an information platform for foreign audiences concerning the ongoing tension in the country due to Russia's military operation.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 02-03-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 21:56 IST

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine has launched an information platform for foreign audiences concerning the ongoing tension in the country due to Russia's military operation. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it provides verified information about the situation in Ukraine.

"MFA of Ukraine has launched an information platform for foreign audiences concerning the war in Ukraine http://war.ukraine.ua It provides verified information about the situation in Ukraine, shares specific ways to support Ukraine, shows the human dimension of the resistance," the foreign ministry tweeted. Russian missiles struck central Kharkiv damaging the Kharkiv city council building, the Palace of Labor and high rise buildings today as the military operations in Ukraine entered the seventh day.

The Kyiv independent, a Ukraine media outlet, in a tweet said "Russian missiles hit central Kharkiv again." It added that "according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the attack damaged the Kharkiv City Council building, the Palace of Labor, and high-rise buildings." Russia on Tuesday intensified the shelling on the sixth day of its military operations in Ukraine by targeting the capital city Kyiv as well as the second-largest city Kharkiv.

Russian Defence Ministry had said that it was planning to launch a strike in Kyiv and asked its residents to leave. "We call on...Kyiv residents living near relay nodes to leave their homes," Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

