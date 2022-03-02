Left Menu

US expands scope of national emergency regarding Ukraine by one year

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday extended the national emergency regarding Ukraine by one year due to extraordinary threat national security and foreign policy threats posed to the United States by the situation in the Eastern European country.

US President Joe Biden (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday extended the national emergency regarding Ukraine by one year due to extraordinary threat national security and foreign policy threats posed to the United States by the situation in the Eastern European country. "The actions and policies of persons that undermine democratic processes and institutions in Ukraine ... continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States. Therefore, I have determined that it is necessary to continue the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13660 with respect to Ukraine," Biden said in a message to Congress.

Biden cited the actions of Russia, including their integration of Crimea and recognition of the Donbas republics, as reasons to continue the national emergency declaration. "Policies of the Government of the Russian Federation, including its purported annexation of Crimea and its use of force in Ukraine, continue to undermine democratic processes and institutions in Ukraine; threaten its peace, security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity; and contribute to the misappropriation of its assets," read the White House statement.

According to the State Emergency Service, Russia killed more than 2,000 civilians since the full-scale war began on February 24, reported The Kyiv Independent on Wednesday. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday, said that the possibility of the US sanctioning Russian oil exports is "still on the table" as President Joe Biden looks for more ways to punish Russia. (ANI)

