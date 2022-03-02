Left Menu

IAEA conducts talks with Ukraine to ensure safety of its nuclear facilities

Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi conducted consultations in order to address an overnight request from Ukraine's nuclear regulator to extend immediate assistance to ensure the safety of Chernobyl NPP and other nuclear facilities in the country.

ANI | Vienna | Updated: 02-03-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 22:34 IST
Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Mariano Grossi (Twitter: Grossi ). Image Credit: ANI
Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi conducted consultations in order to address an overnight request from Ukraine's nuclear regulator to extend immediate assistance to ensure the safety of Chernobyl NPP and other nuclear facilities in the country. Rafael Mariano Grossi on Wednesday said that the work of the agency at this time of uncertainty in Ukraine is indispensable.

Taking to Twitter, Mariano Grossi said, "The IAEA's unique mandate makes it the sole independent international technical organisation providing regular updates on the safety and security of Ukraine's nuclear facilities. At a time of great uncertainty, this aspect of the IAEA's work is indispensable." "The best action to ensure the safety and security of Ukraine's nuclear facilities and its people would be for this armed conflict to end now," he added.

Notably, IAEA is the centre for cooperation in the nuclear field, promoting the safe, secure & peaceful use of nuclear technology. Moreover, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during the emergency session of UNGA called Russia's decision of putting the nuclear deterrence forces on "special alert" as a "chilling development." (ANI)

