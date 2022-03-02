Left Menu

PDM chief Fazl claims support of 180 MNAs for no-trust vote against Imran Khan govt

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday claimed that at least 180 members of the National Assembly (MNAs) are ready to support the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 02-03-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 23:24 IST
PDM chief Fazl claims support of 180 MNAs for no-trust vote against Imran Khan govt
PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday claimed that at least 180 members of the National Assembly (MNAs) are ready to support the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government. Speaking to journalists in Islamabad on Wednesday, Fazlur Rehman said he was 100 per cent certain a no-confidence motion against the government would win, reported SAMAA.

The PDM chief claimed that the no-trust vote could succeed without support from the Pakistan Muslim League Quid-e-Azam (PMLQ), a key government alley. Rehman said that the next two to three days were important for the success of a no-confidence vote.

The opposition parties need the support of 172 MNAs to pass a no-trust vote to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan from office. The same number is required for the removal of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

However, it is not clear immediately if the opposition alliance would first move a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan or National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, reported SAMAA. Some political pundits believe that removing the speaker first will improve the chances of a successful no-trust vote against the prime minister, as the speaker has a major role in controlling the proceedings of the house. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
2
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States
3
U.S. expected to announce ban on Russian flights from American airspace - sources

U.S. expected to announce ban on Russian flights from American airspace - so...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Gilead's HIV drug on glass vial concerns; Pfizer's bacterial infection vaccine fails main goal in study and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Gilead's HIV drug on glass...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022