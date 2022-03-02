Left Menu

Zelenskyy praises UNGA voting outcome, says 'victory will be ours'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the voting at the United Nations General Assembly that showed that 141 nations voted in favour of the move against Russia and five nations were against it, with 35 countries abstaining.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 02-03-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 23:30 IST
Zelenskyy praises UNGA voting outcome, says 'victory will be ours'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Twitter: Zelenskyy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the voting at the United Nations General Assembly that showed that 141 nations voted in favour of the move against Russia and five nations were against it, with 35 countries abstaining. Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy said, "I praise the approval by the #UNGA with an unprecedented majority of votes of the resolution with a strong demand to Russia to immediately stop the treacherous attack on Ukraine. I'm grateful to everyone & every state that voted in favour. You have chosen the right side of history."

"Destructive results of the vote in UNGA for the aggressor convincingly show that a global anti-Putin coalition has been formed and is functioning. The world is with us. The truth is on our side. Victory will be ours," he added. Voting results displayed on screens at the UN General Assembly showed that 141 nations voted in favour of the move and five nations were against it, with 35 countries abstaining.

The UNGA overwhelmingly voted to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As the results were placed on the screen in the chamber, a rare standing ovation occurred, UNGA statement said. However, refuting allegations of attacking civilian infrastructures, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said that Moscow is not carrying out strikes on civilians and civilian facilities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
2
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States
3
U.S. expected to announce ban on Russian flights from American airspace - sources

U.S. expected to announce ban on Russian flights from American airspace - so...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Gilead's HIV drug on glass vial concerns; Pfizer's bacterial infection vaccine fails main goal in study and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Gilead's HIV drug on glass...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022