Papua New Guinea hit by 5.5 magnitude earthquake

Port Moresby [Papua New Guinea], March 3 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted 63 km south of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea at 22:53:59 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 41.69 km, was initially determined to be at 4.9103 degrees south latitude and 152.2002 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)