Papua New Guinea hit by 5.5 magnitude earthquake
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted 63 km south of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea at 22
Port Moresby [Papua New Guinea], March 3 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted 63 km south of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea at 22:53:59 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 41.69 km, was initially determined to be at 4.9103 degrees south latitude and 152.2002 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)
