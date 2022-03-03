Left Menu

Senate confirms Donald Blome as next US Ambassador to Pakistan

The US Senate has confirmed the appointment of Donald Armin Blome as the next US Ambassador to Pakistan.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2022 08:23 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 08:23 IST
Senate confirms Donald Blome as next US Ambassador to Pakistan
US Ambassador-designate to Pakistan Donald Armin Blome.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The US Senate has confirmed the appointment of Donald Armin Blome as the next US Ambassador to Pakistan. "Partnership with Pakistan is key to progress on regional security, trade and investment, the climate crisis, and human rights," said the US state department following the confirmation.

Blome, who is currently the US Ambassador to Tunisia, has served US diplomatic missions in Kabul, Jerusalem, Cairo, Baghdad and Kuwait. Earlier, Blome after his nomination for the US Ambassador-designate to Pakistan had said that he will push Islamabad to target all terrorist groups without distinction.

"If confirmed, I will press Pakistan to target all terrorist groups without distinction," said Blome. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022