Senate confirms Donald Blome as next US Ambassador to Pakistan

The US Senate has confirmed the appointment of Donald Armin Blome as the next US Ambassador to Pakistan. "Partnership with Pakistan is key to progress on regional security, trade and investment, the climate crisis, and human rights," said the US state department following the confirmation.

Blome, who is currently the US Ambassador to Tunisia, has served US diplomatic missions in Kabul, Jerusalem, Cairo, Baghdad and Kuwait. Earlier, Blome after his nomination for the US Ambassador-designate to Pakistan had said that he will push Islamabad to target all terrorist groups without distinction.

"If confirmed, I will press Pakistan to target all terrorist groups without distinction," said Blome. (ANI)

