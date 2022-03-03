Biden blames Russia for 'devastating abuses of human rights' in Ukraine

Russia is responsible for the "devastating abuses of human rights and the international humanitarian crisis" unfolding in Ukraine, said US President Joe Biden on Thursday (local time). Biden's remarks came after the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) vote condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

As per a statement released by White House, terming Russia's military operation in Ukraine "unprovoked, unjustified, and unconscionable war", Biden said that the Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly convened by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the first time in 40 years demonstrates the "extent of global outrage at Russia's horrific assault on a sovereign neighbour and showcased unprecedented global unity". "An overwhelming majority of nations around the world condemn Putin's war. An overwhelming majority of nations recognize that Putin is not only attacking Ukraine but also attacking the very foundations of global peace and security--and everything the United Nations stands for. And an overwhelming majority of the world recognizes that if we do not stand up to Putin's Russia, it will only inflict further chaos and aggression on the world. Russia stood isolated, with the support of only four brutal, authoritarian states," said Biden, adding that the vote lays bare Putin's isolation and holds Belarus accountable for its unacceptable involvement in this war.

The US President said that the world is rejecting Russia's lies. "We can all see what is happening in Ukraine with our own eyes. Russia is responsible for the devastating abuses of human rights and the international humanitarian crisis that we are watching in Ukraine in real-time. There is no room for excuses or equivocation. Russia is to blame," he stated. Asserting that the United Nations was founded to "save succeeding generations from the scourge of war", Biden said that "we must hold Russia accountable for its actions and demonstrate that freedom always triumphs over tyranny."

Meanwhile, voting results displayed on screens at the UN General Assembly showed that 141 nations voted in favour of the move and five nations were against it, with 35 countries abstaining. The UNGA overwhelmingly voted to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As the results were placed on the screen in the chamber, a rare standing ovation occurred, UNGA statement said.

However, refuting allegations of attacking civilian infrastructures, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said that Moscow is not carrying out strikes on civilians and civilian facilities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)