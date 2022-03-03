Left Menu

China logs 54 new local COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

China on Wednesday reported 54 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 03-03-2022 10:01 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 10:01 IST
China logs 54 new local COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China on Wednesday reported 54 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Thursday. Of the new local cases, 28 were reported in Guangdong, seven in Inner Mongolia, four in Hubei, three each in Jilin and Shanghai, two in Guangxi and one each in Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Heilongjiang, Jiangsu, Sichuan and Yunnan, Xinhua reported citing the commission's daily report.

As many as 160 imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission. No deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday.

A total of five new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, the news agency reported citing the commission. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022