US state department accuses Kremlin of 'full assault on media freedom and truth' in Russia

The US Department of State has accused the Kremlin of engaging in a "full assault on media freedom and the truth" in Russia after the restriction of access to the Echo of Moscow radio broadcaster and the Dozhd TV-channel (listed as foreign agents in Russia).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2022 10:02 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 10:02 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Washington [US], March 3 (ANI/Sputnik): The US Department of State has accused the Kremlin of engaging in a "full assault on media freedom and the truth" in Russia after the restriction of access to the Echo of Moscow radio broadcaster and the Dozhd TV-channel (listed as foreign agents in Russia).

"Russia is engaged in an unprovoked war on Ukraine. At home, the Kremlin is engaged in a full assault on media freedom and the truth, and Moscow's efforts to mislead and suppress the truth of the brutal invasion are intensifying," the Department of State said in a statement on late Wednesday. (ANI/Sputnik)

