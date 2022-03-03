Left Menu

One million refugees left Ukraine since Russia's invasion: UNHCR

As many as one million refugees have left Ukraine in seven days since the beginning of Russia's military operation there, said the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Thursday.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 03-03-2022 11:00 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 11:00 IST
As many as one million refugees have left Ukraine in seven days since the beginning of Russia's military operation there, said the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Thursday. Taking to his Twitter handle, UNHCR high commissioner Filippo Grandi said, "In just seven days we have witnessed the exodus of one million refugees from Ukraine to neighbouring countries. For many millions more, inside Ukraine, it's time for guns to fall silent, so that life-saving humanitarian assistance can be provided."

Notably, it has been eight days since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered military operations in the Donbas region of Ukraine after he recognized the independence of Ukraine's breakaway regions- Donetsk and Luhansk. Meanwhile, in a voting at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, 141 nations condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine while five nations supported Russia, with 35 countries, abstaining to vote. (ANI)

