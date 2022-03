Pakistan reports 768 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths in past 24 hours

Pakistan reported 768 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Thursday. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Pakistan so far reached 1,511,754, including 32,457 active cases, Xinhua reported citing NCOC.

Of the active cases, 908 patients are under critical care. As many as 1,449,060 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Pakistan so far, according to NCOC.

However, with the addition of 19 new deaths, the death toll due to COVID-19 in Pakistan rose to 30,237. Meanwhile, Pakistan's southern Sindh province is still the most affected region with 568,928 infections reported so far, followed by the eastern Punjab province with 502,012 cases, according to Xinhua. (ANI)

