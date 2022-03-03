Left Menu

Amid escalating fight between Russia and Ukraine, capital city Kyiv on Thursday woke up with an air raid alert. The residents were advised to take shelter in safe houses.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 03-03-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 11:55 IST
Russia-Ukraine tensions: Capital city Kyiv wakes with air raid alerts
Amid escalating fight between Russia and Ukraine, capital city Kyiv on Thursday woke up with an air raid alert. The residents were advised to take shelter in safe houses. "Air raid alert in Kyiv. Residents should go to the nearest shelter," tweeted The Kyiv Independent.

As per the publication, many other cities were alerted for air raids like - Mykolaiv, Lviv, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernihiv. "Air raid alerts in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, Mykolaiv, Lviv, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernihiv and Chernihiv Oblast, Volyn Oblast, Cherkasy Oblast, Kirovohrad Oblast, Poltava Oblast, Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Zaporizhzhia and Odesa, The Kyiv Independent tweeted.

Meanwhile, a building of the military faculty of Sumy State University in Ukraine's northeastern city Sumy was shelled this morning by Russian force. "A building of the military faculty of Sumy State University in Ukraine's northeastern city Sumy was shelled this morning by Russian forces," reported Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytsky.

India on Wednesday abstained from voting against Russia at United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday at the 11th emergency special session and fourth plenary meeting on the ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine. Voting results displayed on screens at the UN General Assembly showed that 141 nations voted in favour of the move and five nations were against it, with 35 countries abstaining.

The UNGA overwhelmingly voted to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As the results were placed on the screen in the chamber, a rare standing ovation occurred, UNGA statement said. However, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said that Moscow is not carrying out strikes on civilians and civilian facilities.

Also, Russian President Vladimir Putin is being accused of committing war crimes by Ukraine's leaders and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. As per the UN, more than 8,70,000 people have fled Ukraine since the fighting started last week, and that number could soon hit 1 million. (ANI)

