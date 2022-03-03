Left Menu

Jaishankar briefs Parliamentary panel on govt's efforts for evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine

Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, a meeting of the Consultative Committee of Parliament (CCP) on External Affairs was held on Thursday, wherein External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar briefed the committee members on the government's efforts for evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in war-hit Ukraine.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 14:49 IST
Jaishankar briefs Parliamentary panel on govt's efforts for evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine
EAM Jaishankar briefs CCP members on govt's efforts for evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine (Photo/ Twitter: Jaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, a meeting of the Consultative Committee of Parliament (CCP) on External Affairs was held on Thursday, wherein External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar briefed the committee members on the government's efforts for evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in war-hit Ukraine. Taking to his Twitter handle, Jaishankar said, "Just completed a MEA consultative committee meeting on developments in Ukraine. A good discussion on the strategic and humanitarian aspects of the issue. Strong and unanimous message of support for efforts to bring back all Indians from Ukraine."

"A national consensus on the importance of dialogue and diplomacy. Thank all members for their participation," he added. As per the sources, the EAM gave a presentation about evacuation efforts and the current situation in Ukraine to the committee members.

The government is ramping up its efforts to bring back the Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine. A total of 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since the advisories were issued and flights under 'Operation Ganga' have been increased to facilitate the evacuation of remaining students stranded in Ukraine.Further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting on the issue. The meeting was attended by Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and other officials. Meanwhile, India on Wednesday abstained from voting against Russia at United Nations General Assembly at the 11th emergency special session and fourth plenary meeting on the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine.

Voting results displayed on screens at the UN General Assembly showed that 141 nations voted in favour of the move condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine and five nations were against it, with 35 countries abstaining. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022