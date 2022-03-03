Left Menu

Philippines logs 989 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 3,664,905

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 989 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,664,905.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 03-03-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 14:51 IST
Philippines logs 989 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 3,664,905
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Manila [Philippines], March 3 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 989 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,664,905. The DOH said 34 more people died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 56,538 with five testing laboratories failing to submit data. Of the 34 deaths, the DOH noted that 14 died this year and the rest in 2021 and 2020.

The number of patients ill with the highly contagious disease declined to 50,458 from Wednesday's 50,827. The country's positivity rate dropped to 4.5 per cent from 4.7 per cent in the previous day. The DOH has reported under 1,000 cases for the second straight days as the Omicron wave, which peaked in mid-January, ebbed.

The Philippines has seen four COVID-19 waves since 2020. The country reported the highest single-day tally on January 15, with 39,004 new cases. The Philippines, with a population of around 110 million, has tested over 26 million people. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022