First four IAF C-17 aircraft evacuated 798 Indian nationals, supplied 9.7 tons relief material

First four Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft under Operation Ganga evacuated 798 Indian nationals using airspace of Romania, Hungary and Poland and supplied 9.7 tons of relief material.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 18:02 IST
C-17 Globemaster (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
First four Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft under Operation Ganga evacuated 798 Indian nationals using airspace of Romania, Hungary and Poland and supplied 9.7 tons of relief material. Three more IAF C-17 aircraft have taken off for Romania, Hungary and Poland today. Taking to Twitter, the Indian Air Force said, "First four #IAF C-17 aircraft under #OperationGanga evacuated 798 Indian nationals using airfields in Romania, Hungary & Poland. They also supplied 9.7 tons relief material."

Third Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft carrying 208 Indian citizens from Ukraine landed at Hindon airbase near Delhi from Rzeszow in Poland on Thursday. Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt received the Indian citizens on their arrival and interacted with them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had issued orders to the Air Force to pitch in the rescue operations to augment the level of Operation Ganga.Notably, the American C-17 Globemasters and IL-76 transport aircraft are the most capable of flying long distances with around 400 passengers. The C-17 transport aircraft had helped in a big way in evacuating citizens and officials from Kabul when the Taliban captured Afghanistan and forced Americans to exit from there. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

