Left Menu

Pak Senate rejects bill seeking provisional province status of Gilgit-Baltistan

A bill in Pakistan Senate seeking provisional province status for Gilgit-Baltistan was 'rejected' by the parliamentary committee of Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly.

ANI | Gilgit | Updated: 03-03-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 18:07 IST
Pak Senate rejects bill seeking provisional province status of Gilgit-Baltistan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Gilgit-Baltistan

A bill in Pakistan Senate seeking provisional province status for Gilgit-Baltistan was 'rejected' by the parliamentary committee of Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly. The bill was submitted by four senators of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) in the Senate.

A joint statement issued by 12 members of the GB Legislative Assembly, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam condemned the move of the senators and announced their decision to oppose it, reported Dawn. The statement said a meeting of the parliamentary committee on the Gilgit-Baltistan provisional province draft was held in Islamabad on Monday. It said any move without consulting the Gilgit-Baltistan people would be resisted.

"The bill submitted by BAP members in the Senate in a dramatic way is not acceptable," it said. They said that any draft bill other than the one prepared by elected members of GB would not be accepted.

The Gilgit-Baltistan lawmakers announced the decision to boycott work on the preparation of the draft till the withdrawal of the bill submitted by BAP senators, reported Dawn. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022