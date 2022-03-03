Pakistan: Foreign funding case petitioner seek to put Imran Khan on notice for gross violations

Left Menu

Akbar S Babar, the petitioner in the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) foreign funding case is seeking to put PM Khan on notice for gross violations of political funding laws in Pakistan.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 03-03-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 18:44 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. . Image Credit: ANI
Akbar S Babar, the petitioner in the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) foreign funding case is seeking to put PM Khan on notice for gross violations of political funding laws in Pakistan. He made the call on Tuesday after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) took up foreign funding case. Speaking at a press conference after the hearing, Babar said after over seven years since the foreign funding case was registered, facts based on documents requisitioned through the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reveal billions of rupees and millions of dollars of illegal PTI funding, reported Dawn.

He said these documents revealed that the PTI chairman had consistently submitted false and fake annual certificates from 2009 to 2013 before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The false certificates concealed billions of rupees and millions of dollars of illegal funding received from foreign companies and foreign citizens, including people from India.

According to the report submitted before the ECP based on documents requisitioned through the SBP, the PTI received prohibited/foreign funding or funding without source and details that includes USD 7,322,678 (over seven million dollars that includes over 2.1 million dollars from one offshore company alone and illegal funding from 349 foreign companies, 88 individuals of foreign origin), reported Dawn. The illegal money received in cash or cheques in Rs 852,023,076 includes Rs 25.61 million collected in cash in the PTI chairman's office. In addition, in GBP 94,616 and 27,260 euros were received from prohibited/foreign sources.

The facts concealed from the ECP by the PTI included concealment of dozens of bank accounts maintained in Pakistan and abroad, the report said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

