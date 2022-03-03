18,000 Indians left Ukraine since first travel advisory was released: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that a total of 18,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since the first travel advisory was issued by the Indian Embassy in Kyiv. As many as 18 flights are scheduled for the next 24 hours including three IAF C-17 and other commercials flights like Air India, Indigo, Spice jet, Go first and Go Air, said MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, speaking at the special briefing on Operation Ganga, to bring back Indian citizens from Ukraine amid Russia's military operation.

"A total of 18,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since our first advisory was released. 30 flights under Operation Ganga have brought back 6,400 Indians from Ukraine so far. In the next 24 hours, 18 flights have been scheduled," he said. He further said that a total of 30 flights are part of Operation Ganga till now and around 6,400 Indian Citizens have safely landed in India.

"We are closely following development in Eastern Ukraine, Kharkiv. We are currently looking at transport options to shift Indians to Western Ukraine," he said. Bagchi said that the government will further step up efforts to bring all Indian nationals back to India at the earliest.

"This increased number of flights reflects the large number of Indians who have crossed over from Ukraine and are now in the neighbouring countries. We will further step up efforts to bring all these Indian nationals back to India at the earliest," he added. Highlighting the efforts of the government in the evacuation process, he said that the Government of India is in touch with Ukraine and Russian authorities to speed up evacuation.

"We are scheduling more flights and a large number of Indians will be back home in the next 2-3 days. I would like to appreciate the Ukrainian government and the neighbouring countries for hosting our people and providing support in evacuating them," Bagchi added. (ANI)

