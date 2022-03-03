Left Menu

India at UNHRC debate on Ukraine crisis, calls for immediate cessation of violence, end to hostilities

India at the 49th United Nations Human Rights Council Session urged for an immediate cessation of violence and an end to hostilities while calling for respect and protection of human rights of people in Ukraine amid the military operation.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 03-03-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 21:50 IST
Representative Image (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

India at the 49th United Nations Human Rights Council Session urged for an immediate cessation of violence and an end to hostilities while calling for respect and protection of human rights of people in Ukraine amid the military operation. "We are greatly concerned over the steadily worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine. We urge immediate cessation of violence and an end to hostilities. No solution can ever arrive at the cost of human lives. Dialogue and Diplomacy are the only solutions for settling differences and disputes," read the Indian Statement. "We call for respect and protection of human rights of people in Ukraine and safe humanitarian access to conflict zones. We are also deeply concerned over the safety and security of thousands of Indian nationals, including young Indian students, who are still stranded in Ukraine. We are working together with neighbouring States for their evacuation.", it added. Furthermore, India said that it has already dispatched humanitarian assistance to Ukraine including medicines, medical equipment and other relief material.

"We are sending more such assistance in the coming days. This is an urgent necessity that must be effectively addressed," it read. India and 34 other countries on Wednesday abstained from a UN General Assembly resolution that censured Russia over its military actions against Ukraine. India had earlier abstained from the UN Security Council procedural vote to call for a General Assembly session on the Ukraine crisis.

India along with China and UAE had last week abstained from a US-sponsored resolution against Russia's military actions in Ukraine. Moscow used its veto against the resolution.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

