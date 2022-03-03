Ukraine's armed forces recapture state border in Sumy Oblast

Left Menu

National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov on Thursday (local time) said that Ukraine's armed forces and border guards recapture state border in Sumy Oblast, according to The Kyiv independent, a Ukraine media outlet.

National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov on Thursday (local time) said that Ukraine's armed forces and border guards recapture state border in Sumy Oblast, according to The Kyiv independent, a Ukraine media outlet. Danilov further said, "this northern region bordering Russia saw heavy fighting throughout the war."

Ukraine's capital city Kyiv on Thursday woke up with air raid alerts. The residents were advised to take shelter in safe houses. A building of the military faculty of Sumy State University in Ukraine's northeastern city Sumy was shelled this morning by Russian force.

"A building of the military faculty of Sumy State University in Ukraine's northeastern city Sumy was shelled this morning by Russian forces," reported Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytsky. Meanwhile, Russian forces moving towards Ukraine's capital, including a large military convoy, "remain stalled," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday. The troops could be "regrouping," or facing challenges such as supply shortages and Ukrainian resistance.

A large Russian military convoy stretching over 30 km was delayed on Thursday due to staunch Ukrainian resistance, mechanical breakdown and congestion said the latest UK defence intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine. Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. (ANI)

