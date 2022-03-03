Left Menu

Pakistan: Opposition Senator slams Imran Khan govt over 'repression' of Baloch students

Pakistan Opposition leader Sherry Rehman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader in the Senate showed her solidarity with Baloch students who have been protesting in the freezing cold demanding the release of a disappeared student, Hafeez Baloch and urged the Imran Khan government to stop 'repression'. Taking to Twitter, She wrote, "Solidarity with Baloch students camping outside National Press Club in the freezing cold demanding the release of a disappeared student, Hafeez Baloch, and end intimidation of Baloch students on campuses. Our young people need political solutions to their problems, not repression."

Islamabad Police on Tuesday clashed with Baloch students protesting for the release of missing students. According to students, plain-clothed officials snatched their mobile phones and dismantled the protest camp, reported local media.Students activists claim that the peaceful protesters were unnecessarily manhandled and beaten by the Police. As per the latest development till Tuesday, the Baloch students had blocked the main road in Islamabad, reported local media.

Balochistan's Human Development Index (HDI) ranks below 0.40 as compared to the other provinces of Pakistan that lie above 0.50. Within Pakistan, Balochistan lags far behind other provinces and 15 out of Pakistan's least-developed districts are in Balochistan. Meanwhile, enforced disappearances and arbitrary killings of Balochs have also become a new 'normal in the region'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

