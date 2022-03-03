Left Menu

'Balochistan's CM post was given to Abdul Quddus Bizenjo in exchange for Rs 3.5 billion'

Former Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Balochistan President Yar Mohd Rind alleged that the position of Chief Ministership of Balochistan was given to Abdul Quddus Bizenjo in exchange for Rs 3.5 billion.

ANI | Balochistan | Updated: 03-03-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 23:08 IST
'Balochistan's CM post was given to Abdul Quddus Bizenjo in exchange for Rs 3.5 billion'
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Former Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Balochistan President Yar Mohd Rind alleged that the position of Chief Ministership of Balochistan was given to Abdul Quddus Bizenjo in exchange for Rs 3.5 billion. Former PTI Balochistan President Yar Mohd Rind resigned yesterday as Special Assistants to rime Minister Imran Khan.

He revealed explosive information regarding Abdul Quddus Bizenjo while speaking at the Jirga program. He added that the deal was brokered by two Senators and a political personality in Islamabad.

Last Year, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, leader of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), was elected as the Balochistan chief minister, local media reported. Abdul Bizenjo was elected unopposed during a Balochistan Assembly session. The session was chaired by Balochistan Assembly Speaker Sardar Babar Musakhel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022