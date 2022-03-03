Left Menu

Polish nationals in Warsaw say they stand with Ukraine, wave Ukrainian flags

Amid Russia's ongoing military operations in Ukraine, Polish nationals told Team ANI on Thursday that Poland strongly stands with Ukraine in this time of conflict and they are putting up three flags

03-03-2022
Poland strongly stands with Ukraine in this hour of crisis.
  • Poland

By Ashoke Raj Amid Russia's ongoing military operations in Ukraine, Polish nationals told Team ANI on Thursday that Poland strongly stands with Ukraine in this time of conflict and they are putting up three flags: Of the European Union, their country Poland, and Ukraine.

Team ANI is reporting from Poland and other areas. Many hotels in Warsaw, the capital of Poland, were waving three flags. ANI asked them whether the third flag is always used or is being used just now. A hotel representative told ANI, "Poland stands in solidarity with Ukraine."

Near the Warsaw airport in Poland, several taxis also carried Ukrainian flags to show support for Ukraine. The Poland Embassy in India (Delhi) has started to hashtag on Twitter, "Solidarity with Ukraine and Stand With Ukraine."

"Polish diplomats, employees of Polish Embassy and Polish Institute in New Delhi united with the people and government of Ukraine brutally attacked by Russia," Poland embassy tweeted. The Poland Embassy in India has already announced that Poland is providing maximum support to Ukraine in the fight against Russia's aggression. Poland's envoy to India Adam Burakowski had earlier told ANI that, "Poland is supplying weapons and other humanitarian aid to Ukraine and maximum support in every way to Ukraine," he told ANI.

Thousands of Indian students are currently stranded in different parts of Poland near the border area. The Indian Embassy in Poland with Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation General VK Singh are expediting the process of evacuation of Indian students and citizens who have somehow escaped from Ukraine. India has deployed IAF's C-17 aircraft for the evacuation of Indians from Poland and it will continue in the coming days. (ANI)

