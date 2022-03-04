Left Menu

Imran Khan wooing alliance parties, Ministers against no-confidence motion

Amid the opposition party's call for a no-confidence motion, Imran Khan is wooing Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI's) alliance parties and other Ministers not happy with him to get their support.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 04-03-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 16:23 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan . Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Amid the opposition party's call for a no-confidence motion, Imran Khan is wooing Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI's) alliance parties and other Ministers not happy with him to get their support. Javed Soomro, writing in Pahenji Akhbar, said that everything possible is being done to woo them.

The political meetings and lobbying are so hectic in Islamabad these days as if the Opposition has won its no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government, added Soomro. Meanwhile, those keeping eye on political developments in Islamabad have also an eye on Pakistan Military Establishment as it's not easy to bring a no-confidence motion against Khan owing to the nexus between them. However, reshuffling is being done on a large scale in the establishment. New faces are being brought in to replace old ones at some places/postings.

Though sources say all this (new appointments and transfers) is a routine reshuffle, their key role will be seen in the near future, reported Pahenji Akhbar. Sources also indicated that IB (Intelligence Bureau) working under Imran Khan has been made more active now and has been given the task to keep eye on all parliamentarians especially ones from PTI and check as to whom PTI members are meeting these days.

There were reports a few days ago that all PTI national assembly members from Faisalabad Division except Minister Farakh Habib, all had secret meetings with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, added the local media. Following such reports, an eye is being kept on every other member and there is a lot of uncertainty in the air on what is next now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

