Left Menu

About 400 students have flown back to India from Slovakia, says Indian envoy

India's Ambassador to Slovakia, Vanlalhuma informed on Friday that around 400 Indian students have already flown back to India.

ANI | Kosice | Updated: 04-03-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 16:24 IST
About 400 students have flown back to India from Slovakia, says Indian envoy
India's Ambassador to Slovakia, Vanlalhuma. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Slovakia

India's Ambassador to Slovakia, Vanlalhuma informed on Friday that around 400 Indian students have already flown back to India. In an exclusive interview with ANI in Kosice, he said, "About 400 have already gone back on two flights. Then we have two more flights to go today and one more flight tomorrow."

Giving further details the ambassador said that one SpiceJet flight left for India with 188 students today morning and an Indian Air Force aircraft will be leaving in the afternoon with about 210 students. Speaking about the challenges that Operation Ganga faces, he said that logistics, accommodation for the students, transportation are the main bottlenecks on the Slovakian side. While it is mainly about crossing the border for the Indians.

"But we have been able to meet these challenges as best as we can. It may not be the most comfortable stay or experience for them, but given the situation, I think, we are doing quite good," he said. "In the next two-three days, every Indian student will leave Slovakia. Even now, more students are trickling in, we will have to ensure that everybody goes back to India safely," he added.

Meanwhile, three more Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft returned to the Hindan airbase late last night and early morning today carrying 630 Indian nationals from Ukraine, using airfields in Romania and Hungary under Operation Ganga. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022