Pakistan: 30 killed, 50 injured in Peshawar mosque blast

At least 30 persons were killed and 50 injured in the Peshawar mosque blast during prayers on Friday.

ANI | Peshawar | Updated: 04-03-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 16:24 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least 30 persons were killed and 50 injured in the Peshawar mosque blast during prayers on Friday. Police and rescue personnel have reached the blast site in the Kocha Risaldar area while the injured are being shifted to the nearby health facilities, reported The News International.

"10 injured are in critical condition," according to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) spokesperson. According to eyewitnesses, the powerful explosion took place during the prayers.

There are no details available yet on the nature of the blast, reported The News International. In a statement to the media, Advisor to KP Chief Minister Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif confirmed that the explosion took place during Friday prayers.

"Reportedly the terrorists first tried to enter the mosque where they exchanged fire with the police," said Barrister Saif. He said that a terrorist managed to enter the mosque and carried out the attack. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

