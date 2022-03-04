Left Menu

First unit of Belgian volunteer fighters depart to Ukraine: Reports

The first batch of Belgian volunteer fighters left for Ukraine to counter Russian troops, the EUobserver newspaper reported, citing the Ukrainian Embassy in Belgium.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 04-03-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 18:29 IST
First unit of Belgian volunteer fighters depart to Ukraine: Reports
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], March 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The first batch of Belgian volunteer fighters left for Ukraine to counter Russian troops, the EUobserver newspaper reported, citing the Ukrainian Embassy in Belgium. Seven men departed Belgium on Thursday for the Polish-Ukrainian border, and 18 others are expected to follow them in the coming days after filling all the necessary applications and holding interviews, the embassy told the newspaper.

A total of 70 people applied to the mission to volunteer, including Belgians, Brazilians, French, Georgians, Italians, Latvians, Moroccans, as well as nationals of Luxembourg and Sweden, the embassy specified. Some of the applicants have military experience. According to the report, Ukraine has set up international hotlines to advise those willing to come to the country to participate in the hostilities.

The Belgian Foreign Ministry recommended the population to refrain from going to Ukraine due to security risks, and said that it was analyzing legal grounds and consequences for foreign fighters in Ukraine, the newspaper said. Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine last week after the breakaway Donbas republics appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian military. The operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger, Moscow maintains. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022