Pakistan: Death toll rises to 56 in Peshawar Mosque suicide bombing

The death toll rose to 56 and 194 others were wounded in a suicide attack at a Shia mosque on Friday in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, local media reported.

ANI | Peshawar | Updated: 04-03-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 19:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The death toll rose to 56 and 194 others were wounded in a suicide attack at a Shia mosque on Friday in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, local media reported. Mohammad Asim, a spokesperson for Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), confirmed the casualties, adding that some of the injured were in critical condition.

Officials, who termed the incident a suicide attack, initially said that two attackers were involved. However, CCTV footage released later in the day showed a lone attacker clad in a black shalwar kameez reaching the mosque in the city's Qissa Khwani Bazaar on foot and brandishing a pistol, the Dawn reported. Speaking to the media, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari said two police officials were deputed at the mosque for security.

He opened fired on police personnel deployed outside the main entrance for security before running inside. The attacker also opened fire on a man who tried to stop him and managed to enter the mosque, where worshippers had gathered for Friday prayers, after which an explosion took place. He said that one constable was martyred, while another police official was in critical condition. The senior police officer said that around five to six kilogrammes of explosive material was used, adding that there were no prior reports about the attack.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar Mohammad Ijaz Khan confirmed the chain of events, adding that one police official was martyred in the gunfight outside the mosque. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

