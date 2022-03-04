Zelenskyy left Ukraine, currently in Poland: Russian State Duma Speaker

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday (local time) has left Ukraine and is currently in Poland, said Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, reported Sputnik. "Zelensky left Ukraine. Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada said that they could not get to him in Lvov", he wrote on his Telegram channel. "He is now in Poland".

Several Western countries have expressed concern in regard to Zelensky's safety. Particularly, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Paris was ready "to help him if necessary", reported Sputnik. It was also reported that the United States offered him evacuation, but he refused.

Reports that Zelensky left the Ukrainian capital earlier last week, with the president refuting them and posting several video messages in which he said he remained in Kyiv. As per fresh reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that there is "no talk" of Russia and Ukraine signing any formal documents after Thursday's second round of talks between the two sides.

"The second round of negotiations took place yesterday," Peskov said in a conference call with reporters. "Now it is up to these negotiations. It is an opportunity for the delegations to convey to each other all the elements of positions without unnecessary intermediaries. Elements of our position have been brought to the attention of the Ukrainian side," CNN reported. Asked about the possibility of the two sides signing any high-level agreements, Peskov said, "There is no talk of (signing) any documents yet. The talks that took place were a good opportunity to clearly convey our vision of this problem,"CNN reported. (ANI)

