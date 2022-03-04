Left Menu

Microsoft suspending all new sales of products in Russia over Ukraine crisis

Microsoft said on Friday it is suspending all new sales of products and services in Russia due to the Ukraine conflict.

Updated: 04-03-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 21:38 IST
Washington [US], March 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Microsoft said on Friday it is suspending all new sales of products and services in Russia due to the Ukraine conflict.

"We are announcing today that we will suspend all new sales of Microsoft products and services in Russia," the statement read.

"In addition, we are coordinating closely and working in lockstep with the governments of the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom, and we are stopping many aspects of our business in Russia in compliance with governmental sanctions decisions," it said. (ANI/Sputnik)

